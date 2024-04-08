Yash's KGF: Chapter 3 To Be Released In 2025? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second film, KGF 2, extensively hinted at another sequel in its post-credit sequences when the character Yash's apparent death was questioned.

The KGF films gave Kannada cinema a much-needed boost to compete with its Telugu and Tamil competitors in terms of scope and size.

The efforts paid off; the films performed admirably, and Yash was rechristened as Rocky Bhai throughout India.

Yash has yet to appear in a new production since becoming a pan-India sensation and appearing in KGF Chapter 2 in 2022.



The 2nd film extensively hints at another sequel in its post-credit sequences, when the character of Yash's death is questioned, and a new file detailing Chapter 3 is shown.



Since the huge unveiling, people have been asking about the sequel. Prashanth Neel, the director of the first two segments, and Hombale Films provided an update on the situation.

The spokesman for Hombale Films stated last year that the third instalment of the Kannada hit KGF, starring Yash, will be released in 2025, with production beginning in Dec 2023.

Prashanth said he might not return to the director's chair. He said,“KGF 3 will be made. I don't know whether I will be the director or not, but Yash will always be a part of it.”

He also said that there was a script ready for the third part even before the announcement of KGF: Chapter 3.