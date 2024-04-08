Moecc To Ensure Patrolling At Natural Reserves During Eid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has announced its action plan to dispatch patrolling at meadows and natural reserves during Eid Al Fitr expecting a large number of visitors to these areas due to pleasant weather.

The move aims to conduct inspection campaigns at meadows and natural reserves to ensure compliance of environmental rules and the safety of visitors in those areas.

There are several natural reserves in Qatar, which are prepared and equipped with the latest and most advanced means to protect the local ecosystem and attract visitors. The State has established many nature reserves and conservation areas to protect and maintain ecological systems.

The administration of protected areas and wildlife is in charge of preserving these nature reserves, maintaining their environmental components and proposing conservational policies, programmes and activities.

The vision for Qatar's environment focuses on maintaining sustainable wildlife, protected, and developed by a discerning society, for a better future for the next generations.

The total area of natural reserves which are protected areas of importance for wildlife, flora, or fauna in Qatar is about 3,464 square kilometers or 23.6% of the total area of the country.

There are 12 protected natural reserves. They are Al Ariq, Al Dhakhira, Khor Al Udayd, Al Riffa, Umm Al Amad, Umm Qarn, Al Sana'i, Al Reem, Al Shahaniya, Al Musahabiya, Al Lusail, and Wadi Sultana. There are two marine reserves, including Khor Al Adeed and Al Dhakhira Reserve in an area of about 720 square kilometres.

Sealine and Khor Al Adaid are among the most important natural reserves. The Sealine Reserve is located to the northeast of the Khor Al Adaid Reserve, with an area of approximately (341,460 square metres) and the Khor Al Adaid Reserve is considered one of the natural reserves.

It is 80 kilometres away from the city of Doha towards the southeast and is usually referred to as the inland sea. It is located at the southernmost point of Qatar, and its area is about 1,833 square kilometres.

Khor Al Adaid Natural Reserve attracts a large number of visitors and enables them a close view of animals, especially those of rare species like Arabian Oryx and gazelles.

The natural reserve, located 80 km from Doha in southeast Qatar, spans 1,833 square kilometres and aims to promote eco-tourism and introduce visitors to the country's efforts in protecting the rare species of animals to ensure biodiversity in the country.

