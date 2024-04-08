13 Palestinian Martyrs In Israeli Bombing Of Various Areas In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: At least 13 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday after the Israeli occupation forces targeted various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported medical resources saying that six citizens were martyred and a number of others were injured with various injuries after the occupation warplanes targeted a commercial facility housing displaced persons in the Ain Jalut Towers, southern Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, a young man was martyred and several others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed citizens in the town of Al Nasr, northern Rafah.

The bodies of 6 martyrs were also recovered from under the rubble of a house bombed by the occupation on Sunday, the eastern Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, while a number of others are still under the rubble.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 184th consecutive day, by land, sea, and air, which led to the death of 33,175 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women, and 75,886 injured, amid the destruction of the infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live.

The residents of the Gaza Strip are in very difficult conditions in light of the lack of water and electricity, and the occupation authorities prevent humanitarian aid from reaching them.