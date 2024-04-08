Samsung introduces Bespoke AI 4-Door Family Hub and See-Thru refrigerators, announcing pre-order offers for Gulf customers

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, April 05, 2024: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced pre-orders for its innovative Bespoke AI home appliances lineup, with exciting offers for purchases made before April 21. The standout products in this new lineup include the 4-Door Family Hub and the Bespoke See-Thru 4-door refrigerators. Customers who purchase these breakthrough products will receive a complimentary Samsung Galaxy S24 mobile phone while also earning 10X Samsung Rewards.



The announcement comes just days after Samsung showcased its latest home appliance lineup featuring enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities at the 'Welcome to BESPOKE AI' global launch. The new products highlight Samsung's vision for improving the home experience through cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence.



Commenting on the new launch and pre-order offers, Burcin Arabul, Director of the Home Appliances Division for Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "At Samsung, we believe in creating innovative solutions that empower our customers to do less and live more. Our new Bespoke AI appliances, powered by SmartThings, offer personalized and convenient experiences that save time and energy, giving our customers more freedom to focus on what matters most. With our commitment to delivering customized, easy-to-use, and energy-efficient products, we are bringing advanced AI to everyday products to provide a seamless, connected and sustainable home experience."



The Bespoke See-thru 4-Door with Welcome Lighting lets users see inside the fridge without opening it through a transparent door. An internal light automatically turns on when someone gets close. Despite the glass construction, the See-Thru Door's 3-layered structure prevents cool air from escaping while stopping condensation from forming. Meanwhile, the Family Hub Refrigerator delivers Smart food Management by leveraging the innovative AI Vision Inside feature. Using an internal camera, AI Vision Inside can identify certain fresh food items when put in or taken out, allowing users to manage a food list intelligently. Homeowners can view door bin images, get recipe suggestions, or manage 'use by date' by manually setting the date.



The new Bespoke AI appliances come equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, internal cameras and seamless compatibility with the SmartThings app, providing enhanced features and connectivity for a truly smart home.



Samsung is dedicated to upgrading Wi-Fi-connected appliances through software updates and the continuous development of SmartThings. The company introduced Smart Forward, a service providing new features, security patches, upgrades through regular software updates, and new features on SmartThings Energy for monitoring and controlling energy consumption.



During the global event, Samsung reiterated its commitment to delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners.



Samsung is running current offers on other select Samsung refrigerators and Samsung Washer, Dryer and Combo washing machines, with customers receiving the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and additional 5X Samsung Rewards points.







