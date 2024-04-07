Canada Visa For The Austrians, San Marino, Samoa And Papua New Guinea Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA TOURIST VISA

Each year, an abundance of tourists and travelers from various parts of the globe come to Canada, either to visit loved ones or to appreciate the beauty of the country's nature. The Canadian government has created a fast and easy online application system for an electronic Travel Authorization or Canada Visa, simplifying the process of visiting Canada. In Canada, there are two options for visas: single-entry or multiple entry. By applying for the Canada Visit Visa, you have the opportunity to stay in Canada for a maximum of six months. A tourist visa does not authorize employment in Canada, but it does enable travel for recreational purposes all over the country. Foreign nationals with single-entry visas can only enter Canada once. For the duration of the visa, a multiple-entry visa entitles the holder to make as many entrances and exits as desired. Online, on paper, or in person at the Visa Application Center (VAC), applicants who need a visitor visa to enter Canada can submit their applications.







REQUIREMENTS FOR TOURIST VISA OF CANADA



A valid passport with an expiry date that is after six months or more.

Minimum 2 recent passport size photos

Documents that prove you have enough ties to your home country.

Financial statements that prove you have enough funds to support your stay in Canada.

A letter of invitation from your relatives if you are planning to stay with them. Medical clearance certificate if you need to undergo a medical exam before your trip.

CANADA VISA FOR AUSTRIANS

Austrian residents planning to travel to Canada for holiday, work, layover, or health purposes need to request a Canada eTA visa. Luckily, Austrian citizens now have an easier process to acquire a Canada Travel Authorization thanks to recent changes by the Canadian government. Before traveling to Canada, Austrian citizens are required to acquire a valid visa or visa waiver. Obtaining an eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) through the online application process is the most efficient and convenient method for Austrians. The eTA visa waiver, introduced in 2016, permits citizens of Austria to visit Canada multiple times and stay for a maximum of six months per trip. When your application is approved, your passport will be immediately linked to your Canadian Electronic Permit. The Canadian eTA is valid for five years or until the associated passport expires. This means travelers don't have to keep reapplying for their eTA, even if they plan to visit Canada multiple times. The online Canada visa waiver application for Austrian citizens is simple and can be completed in minutes.

ETA CANADA REQUIREMENTS FOR AUSTRIAN CITIZENS



A valid bio-metric passport – All travelers must have a valid Austrian passport, with at least 6 months' validity, in order to get a Canadian eTA.

A valid form of payment – Finally, you will need a valid form of payment, such as a debit or credit card, to pay the eTA application fees. A valid email address, to receive the Canada eTA in their inbox.

