Baku To Host Made In BRICS & SCO Int'l Exhibition In April

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku will host the Made in BRICS & SCO international exhibitionon April 17-19, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will be attended by manufacturers and suppliersof various goods and services from countries that are members ofBRICS and the SCO, as well as states planning to join theseorganizations.

The international event will be held at the Baku Expo Center organizers are EXPO Club Plus, registered in the United ArabEmirates, and the Russian Expo Club.

The entrance is free for visitors.