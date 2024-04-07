Ministry Of Awqaf Calls For Sighting Shawwal Crescent

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has called on all Muslims living in Qatar to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Monday evening, Ramadan 29, 1445 AH, corresponding to April 08, 2023.
The committee said whoever witnesses the crescent should head to the committee's headquarters at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs in Al Dafna (Towers) area to report their testimony.
The committee will meet immediately after the Maghrib prayer on the same day.
MENAFN07042024000067011011ID1108068341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.