Zelensky Discusses Support For Ukraine With United24 Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed support for Ukraine with the ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform, including Francis Fukuyama, Richard Branson, Mark Hamill, Timothy Snyder and others.

Zelensky announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a conversation with the ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform – Francis Fukuyama, Scott Kelly, Richard Branson, Misha Collins, Mark Hamill, Liev Schreiber, Katheryn Winnick and Ivanna Sakhno, Timothy Snyder, Brad Paisley, as well as Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Mac Reynolds of Imagine Dragons," Zelensky wrote.

The parties discussed support for Ukraine in the world and what can be done to keep the focus on helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves against Russian terror.

"Thank you for your donations, your policy of support and your voices being heard around the world. It is very important. Special thanks for continuing to draw U.S. attention to the Ukrainian people's fight for freedom and independence," Zelensky said.

According to the president's website , Zelensky invited United24 ambassadors to the summit for the second anniversary of the foundation of the platform, which will be held in Kyiv. At the summit to be held in Kyiv, Ukraine aims to bring together all ambassadors and key partners.

"This is very important for us. We met last year, but this year it is even more important, and you understand why," Zelensky said.

He thanked the world celebrities for their support of Ukraine and Ukrainians, and for helping to raise funds in this difficult time. Each of them is responsible for their own area: air defense, reconnaissance drones, demining, medical care, reconstruction of residential buildings and educational institutions, and arrangement of school shelters.

"I am happy to be part of your team. Thank you for standing together all this time, throughout this path – the path to victory. I am very grateful to each of you for your donations, policy of support and your voices being heard all over the world. It is very important," Zelensky said and expressed particular gratitude to the founder of World Central Kitchen Jose Andres.

The philanthropist could not join the meeting due to the tragedy that befell his team. Zelensky expressed his condolences to Andres and the staff of his organization over the death of his colleagues.

The United24 fundraising platform was launched on May 5, 2022, at Zelensky's initiative. Among the 24 ambassadors of the project are actors, directors, entrepreneurs, musicians, scientists, athletes, and even an astronaut.

Thanks to their support and the efforts of donors from 110 countries, more than $625 million has been raised to support our country. These funds were used to purchase various types of drones, naval drones, anti-drone systems, mine clearance equipment, incubators for premature babies, ambulances, as well as to rebuild 26 bridges, apartment buildings, schools, and arrange shelters for children.