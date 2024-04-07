Trial Operation Of Amman-Zarqa BRT To Kick Off This Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 7 (Petra) -Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Samen, Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahatmouni, and Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, on Sunday discussed procedures for embarking on trial operation of the Amman-Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.During the meeting, Abu Samen stressed the government's interest in operating the BRT project as soon as possible due to its importance economically and socially, its role in developing the Kingdom's public transportation system, and its impact in reducing traffic congestion in Amman.Abu Samen also announced the project's trial operation will be conducted before the end of this month.Additionally, he noted that the ministry's staff continued operations round the clock to ensure completion of the project's basic routes by the end of last year.Abu Samen also noted passenger stations are now complete and ready to receive users when it is operational.For his part, Shawarbeh confirmed the GAM's readiness to begin the trial operation of the project, as it worked to prepare 48 buses to operate on the Amman-Zarqa routes.