Stoltenberg says Ukraine possibly be compelled to compromise with Russia

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has underscored the possibility of Ukraine reaching a compromise with Russia to bring an end to the ongoing conflict, signaling a nuanced approach to resolving the geopolitical tensions in the region. In an interview with the BBC published on Saturday, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the long term, emphasizing the importance of bolstering Kiev's defense capabilities while acknowledging the potential need for diplomatic negotiations.



Stoltenberg emphasized that while the West stands ready to assist Ukraine in reaching a negotiating position that could lead to a peaceful resolution, the ultimate decision on when and under what conditions to pursue peace lies with Ukraine itself. He stressed that any concessions made by Ukraine must be voluntary and aligned with its national interests, highlighting the importance of maintaining Ukrainian agency in the negotiation process.



Despite advocating for Ukraine's sovereignty and resilience, Stoltenberg clarified that NATO is not pushing Kiev towards concessions and reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to supporting Ukraine's pursuit of a "real peace." He emphasized that a sustainable resolution to the conflict can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement that addresses the concerns and aspirations of all parties involved.



Earlier in the week, Stoltenberg urged NATO members to enhance their support for Ukraine, proposing a comprehensive military aid package reportedly valued at EUR100 billion (USD107 billion) over five years. The proposed initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and reduce reliance on voluntary contributions, signaling NATO's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's security amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.



The comments from Stoltenberg come amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with Russia expressing openness to negotiations while facing resistance from Ukraine's leadership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously banned negotiations with the current leadership in Moscow following the controversial annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia in 2022.



As diplomatic discussions continue, Stoltenberg's remarks highlight the complex and delicate nature of the conflict resolution process, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement, strategic support, and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty in achieving a lasting peace in the region.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067888