France, Kenya seal agreement to enhance Nairobi commuter railway

(MENAFN) Kenya and France have reached a significant milestone with the finalization of an agreement aimed at facilitating funding for the upgrade of the Nairobi Commuter Railway, a vital rail network serving Kenya's capital city and its suburbs. According to officials, the agreement signifies a strategic partnership between the two nations to enhance Kenya's transportation infrastructure and promote sustainable urban development.



Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, announced during a press briefing in Nairobi that Kenya will receive a loan totaling USD138.7 million from France. This financial support will be instrumental in modernizing the metropolitan railway line, aligning with Kenya's vision to improve transport services and mobility within the Nairobi metropolitan area.



During the joint press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stephane Sejourne, Mudavadi highlighted the significance of the project in advancing Kenya's sustainable urban development initiatives. Additionally, the two countries have agreed to expedite the implementation of another crucial project aimed at establishing eight socio-sports and cultural complexes across Kenya. This project, co-financed by both Kenya and France to the tune of USD76.8 million, underscores their commitment to enhancing social infrastructure and promoting cultural exchange.



In his remarks, Minister Sejourne emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation between Kenya and France on climate action. Both nations have pledged to intensify their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance resilience, and prioritize green growth initiatives. Strengthening collaboration in these areas is essential for addressing the challenges posed by climate change and advancing sustainable development goals on a global scale.

