Premier League: Neftchi And Zire To Play Home Games Today

In the Azerbaijan Premier League, the XXIX round will come to anend today, Azernews reports.

There will be two games on the final day.

Four days ago, "Zira" and "Gabala", who faced each other in thesemi-finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, will now meet in thechampionship match. The regional representative, whose chances ofstaying in the elite league are diminishing, will try to outplaytheir opponent who is aiming for the European competitions, while "Gabala" is at the bottom of the table with 16points, "Zira" has settled in third place with 42 points.

The round will conclude with the central match at the "NeftchiArena", where "Neftchi" will face "Sumgayit". This is also the keygame of the round. As "Neftchi" is second with 43 points, they areonly 1 point ahead of "Sumgayit", who stands fourth with 42points.

It should be noted that in the previous games of the round,"Gabala" defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan" (2:1), "Turan Tovuz" defeated"Sabah" (2:0), and "Qarabag" defeated "Sabail" (4:2).

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXIX round

April 7

16:30. "Zira" - "Gabala"

Referees: Revan Hemzadah, Eyub Ibrahimov, Teymur Teymurov, JavidJalilov

Referee inspector: Jeyhun Hashimov

AFFA representative: Mubariz Huseynov

Zira Sports Complex Stadium

20:00. "Neftchi" - "Sumgayit"

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, RaufJabarov

Referee inspector: Imankhan Sultani

AFFA representative: Seymur Salimli

"Neftchi Arena"