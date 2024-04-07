Al Ahli To Face Al Arabi In Qatar Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) hosted a press conference at its headquarters yesterday in anticipation of the forthcoming 2023-2024 Qatar Cup final match featuring Al Ahli and Al Arabi. Scheduled to take place tomorrow at 9:30pm at the Al Gharafa Sports Club, the final will be one of the key events in the Qatar basketball calendar.

Among the notable attendees at the press conference were QBF Secretary-General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Abdul Rahman Bu Faisal, Head of the Basketball Team at Al Arabi Club, Al Arabi's Coach Hatem Mamlouk, player Khaled Abdel Basset, Taha Al Omeisy, Head of Al Ahli Club's basketball team, Stavros Mykoniatis, Al Ahli's coach, and player Saidou Nday.

Throughout the conference, there was palpable enthusiasm and anticipation expressed by the officials, signalling the competitive spirit surrounding the upcoming match.

Held at the QBF headquarters in Al Gharafa, the event underscored the anticipation for what promises to be a challenging and exciting encounter.

Both coaches opted not to delve into technical or tactical specifics, underscoring the importance of confidentiality in such matters. Instead, the emphasis was placed on general preparedness for the impending match.

QBF Secretary General Al Kuwari highlighted the significance of the final match in showcasing the technical prowess of both Al Arabi and Al Ahly, reflecting the progress of Qatari basketball.

Al Kuwari emphasised that both Al Arabi and Al Ahl have displayed exceptional performances in the league and are currently excelling in the cup.

Al Kuwari said he believes that their inclusion in the final is well-deserved, particularly due to the significant number of national team players they possess.

This is seen as a positive development in the quest for the title.

Al Kuwari highlighted that the two teams have faced each other more than three times this season, indicating a deep familiarity between them. This is expected to generate excitement in the upcoming match.

Concluding his remarks at the press conference, he expressed his hope for a strong turnout in the final, particularly from the supporters of Al Ahli and Al Arabi clubs.

Al Kuwari also mentioned that QBF has completed all necessary preparations and eagerly awaits the arrival of the fans from both teams.