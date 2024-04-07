QSE Index Soars To 9,816 Level, Jumps Over 120 Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) stocks witnessed gain in yesterday's trading as QSE index surged by 124.37 points or 1.28 percent yesterday to close at 9,816.30 points. The index had concluded Wednesday's trading at 9,691.93 points.

During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 191,867 million from 145,060 million on Wednesday and the value of shares reached QR549.170m from QR493.269m on April 3, as a result of implementing 19,238 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 38 companies rose, while the prices of 9 companies decreased, and one company maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR569.637bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR563.261bn. The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.28 percent to 22,078.84, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 1.34 percent to 2,219.18 points and QSE All Share Index rose 1.17 percent to 3,430.72 points. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, real estate, insurance and telecoms gained 1.38 percent, 1.65 percent, 1.64 percent, 0.34 percent, 0.15 percent and 0.46 percent respectively. While the index of transportation decreased 0.07 percent.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Damaan Islamic Insurance Company, Qatar Aluminum Manufaturing, Al Faleh Educational Holding Company, Industries Qatar, and Barwa Real Estate rising by 6.2 percent, 4.2 percent, 4.1 percent, 2.8 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. While Zad Holding, Qatar Gas Transport, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, Dlala Brokerage & Investment Holding, and Vodafone Qatar lost 1.2 percent, 1.1 percent, 1 percent, 0.6 percent, and 0.6 percent respectively.

Qatar Stock Exchange witnessed the second-best monthly return in the GCC during February-2024. The QE 20 index closed the month at 10,474.9 points witnessing a gain of 3.8 percent. The Qatar All Share Index witnessed a bigger gain of 4.6 percent during the month indicating investor interest across the market segments. Nevertheless, in terms of YTD performance, the QE 20 index was down 3.3 percent, the second-biggest decline in the GCC, while the All-Share index declined by 2.1 percent.