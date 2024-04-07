Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Senegal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Senegal H E Bassirou Diomaye Faye on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal H E Sidiki Kaba on the occasion of his country's National Day.