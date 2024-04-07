Fine, Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be fine and relatively hot during daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, becomes northeasterly by noon.
Offshore, it will be southwesterly - northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
