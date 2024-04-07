Finland Tops World's Happiest Countries, Philippines Ranks Second In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Finland has once again secured its position as the world's happiest country for the seventh consecutive year, according to the latest rankings released by the World Happiness Report.

This annual report analyzes data from 143 countries over the past three years to assess happiness levels based on various factors.

The evaluation includes six key categories:

1. Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita

2. Social support

3. Healthy life expectancy

4. Freedom to make life choices

5. Generosity of the population

6. Perceptions of internal and external corruption levels

Researchers established a baseline "Dystopia" to compare countries' performances across these categories, with Finland consistently emerging as the top performer.

Top 10 Happiest Countries:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Israel

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Luxembourg

9. Switzerland

10. Australia

Happiness Rankings in Asia

While Finland leads globally, Australia stands out as the happiest country in Asia, ranking 10th worldwide. Notably, the Philippines has made significant strides, climbing 23 places to secure the 53rd position, making it the second happiest country in Southeast Asia after Singapore.

Notably, Qatar was not included in the analysis conducted by researchers.

Top 5 Happiest Asian Countries:

1. Australia (10)

2. Kuwait (13)

3. United Arab Emirates (22)

4. Saudi Arabia (28)

5. Singapore (30)

Other notable Asian countries include India (162), Nepal (93), Pakistan (108), Sri Lanka (128), Iran (100), China (60), South Korea (52), and Japan (51).

Arab Region

In the Arab region, Kuwait leads the happiness rankings (13), followed by the United Arab Emirates (22), Saudi Arabia (28), Bahrain (62), and Libya (66).

These rankings shed light on the diverse factors contributing to overall happiness levels across different regions, providing valuable insights for policymakers and societies worldwide.