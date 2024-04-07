Iranian ports handle over 236M tons of goods in 1 year

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, approximately 236,512,240 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at ports under the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). This marked a notable 10 percent increase compared to the preceding year. During this period, more than 29 million tons of oil products and over 51 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at these ports, totaling more than 80 million tons of goods.



Conversely, over 81 million tons of oil products and more than 74 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded at Iranian ports during the same timeframe, amounting to a total of over 155 million tons of goods loaded. Notably, the containerized operation sector experienced a five percent growth in loading and unloading activities compared to the previous year.



Iran's ports serve as vital gateways for both exports and imports, particularly amidst the challenges posed by unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States. Recognizing the importance of these ports, the government has embarked on various development projects aimed at enhancing their capacity and efficiency. Additionally, efforts are underway to encourage investment in the ports and facilitate the smooth flow of goods, especially essential commodities.



The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran has outlined numerous projects focused on the development and enhancement of the country's ports. With a strategic vision to double the capacity of Iranian ports within a five-year period, these initiatives underscore Iran's commitment to bolstering its maritime infrastructure and strengthening its position in international trade.

