Four UP Lawyers Lose Bar Licence For Brawl With Litigants

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, May 3 (IANS) The Allahabad District Court Bar Association has cancelled the membership of four lawyers, who were allegedly involved in the thrashing of litigants inside the civil judge's chamber.

A division bench of Allahabad High Court had, on Tuesday, restrained the entry of two lawyers in the district court, Allahabad compound.

President of the district bar association, Rajendra Mishra said on Friday,“The licences of four lawyers -- Ran Vijay Singh, Mohd Asif, Mohd Mehtab and Mohd Aftab -- have been cancelled. Ran Vijay Singh and Mohd Asif have also been restrained from entering the district court premises of Prayagraj by the high court. We have cancelled the licences of four lawyers as their names were also mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged by litigants at Colnelganj police station on April 29.”

Acting on the reference sent by district judge, Prayagraj, a division bench had also issued notice to both the lawyers asking them why should they not be punished for criminal contempt.

The court had also directed the Prayagraj district judge to submit a report after perusing CCTV footage relating to the involvement of other counsels or individuals in the incident.

The court in the same order had also directed Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj to submit a report regarding existing security arrangements in the district court.