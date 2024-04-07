Discovery Of Remains In Khojaly Cemetery Exposes War Crimes By Armenia, Ombudsperson Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The discovery of the remains of a family, victims ofdiscrimination and ethnic cleansing, after 32 years in a cemeteryfound in the Khojaly district, underscores Armenia's commission ofwar crimes and its violation of international humanitarian lawnorms, Azernews reports.

We periodically recall that the Armenian side, in grossviolation of international law norms, denied the families of nearly4,000 Azerbaijani civilians lost during the conflict the right toreceive any information for nearly 30 years. Additionally, theyhave yet to provide any information about mass burial sites toAzerbaijan," said Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) SabinaAliyeva as she commented on the issue of emerging more factsrelated to crimes against humanity committed by Armenia.

“Thus, two individuals whose identities have been recentlyconfirmed - Basira Maharramova and Vagif Maharramov, who wentmissing during the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armedforces in February 1992, have been buried today,” she added.