Grassroots Tribe On A Mission For Afghan Peace: AHMADZAI

(MENAFN- Ahmadzai) Opinion: I come from a tribe called Ahmadzai and we speak the Pashto language. Ahmadzai means a village which is located in the eastern zone that belongs to us.



For over three decades, the Ahmadzai tribe has stood for a firm belief that peace is possible in Afghanistan which all civilians can enjoy. The former President Ashraf Ghani was from my tribe and he stood for peace also. Before him, Dr. Najibullah Ahmadzai was also from my tribe and served as president before the 90’s after which he was overthrown by the Taliban for the first time.



The Ahmadzai tribe is very educated holding dual degrees and affiliations with the international community. They are known for their sound presentation and speaking skills. Hence, I am no different — I too like to raise my voice and stand tall.



Today, the grassroots tribe of Ahmadzai continues to firmly believe that peace is a desire of all Afghan people in the country. By this, I mean, that we are indeed not in any way a political group; however, we work with all groups who desire real peace. According to sources, “Pashtuns are the largest ethnic group in Afghanistan” an ethnic group which speaks Pashto, the language spoken by many of the people in the country.



Unfortunately, in recent decades as a result of the war, ISIS also known as Daesh found a haven in our village and was confronted by airstrikes leaving many innocent people dead. For example, in 2017, then-President Donald Trump ordered the (GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast) in Nangarhar province on a tunnel where it was reported that ISIS was planning their attacks. It remains to be seen, that Afghanistan has been through a lot of struggles as a result of foreign war; making way for foreign fighters like Daesh to grow their roots far and wide.



We’re not silent rather we have heard and seen through videography records by the media that world security was not the only reason for America to enter in Afghanistan or even exiting for that matter. The perpetrator Osama-Bin-Laden was found in a Pakistan compound within a radius of ISI military, yet they were still conducting operations in Afghanistan. Even though ISIS was still very active in Afghanistan, USA Forces still decided to leave in a hurry.

In the end, we may be seeing similar clues in Palestine, for example, which is at war with Israeli forces. There is no doubt that all over the world people want real and stable peace, so why is it so hard to deliver?



In Afghanistan’s case, the mission toward peace for all is yet to be accomplished as it remains. With the Taliban insurgency now in power there is a lot of insecurity as a result for the people, including for former military and police members who are still in hiding.



Just last week, the Taliban pressed on political groups in the country to remain silent. If the Ahmadzai tribe doesn’t raise its voice for real peace for all Afghans, then who will?





--



Author:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

CEO of Taleam Systems

Ahmadzai is based in Canada.





