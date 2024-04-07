Zelensky On Macron's Initiative To Send Troops To Ukraine: Ukraine Will Not Be Against Help

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron made several proposals for assistance that Ukraine can support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the United News telethon in the Chernihiv region, Ukrinform reports.

"Emmanuel put forward several proposals. I supported several proposals publicly and in my conversation with him – this is training our boys here [in Ukraine]. So that this [training] mission can come from one or another state. I believe that it is much faster than sending our boys [abroad]. [...] The second thing is to build repair hubs to repair all Western equipment in Ukraine, in certain regions, underground, etc. It works, and we are already doing even some things and we can see how much faster it is than sending a tank or armored vehicle [for repairs abroad] for a month, two, three," Zelensky said.

He also praised Macron's initiative on a border mission.

At the same time, Zelensky said, it is impossible to simply invite the armies of other countries to Ukraine.

"Russia will increase the hype in the world. They will start to persuade the societies of other countries that you cannot send your children to war, and that this is not their war. They will begin to split the unity between the European and NATO countries. Therefore, it is risky for us. ... But if there are initiatives from other states, then let's be frank - Ukraine will never be against someone willing to help Ukraine," Zelensky said.

As of early March 2024, France has provided training to almost 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale war, including 8,800 personnel in 2023.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine