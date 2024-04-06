Zelenskyy: There Will Be More Ukrainian Drones This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian drones are destroying invaders, protecting the lives of soldiers on the frontline, and helping to reduce Russia's war potential, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Facebook page.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian drones "destroy the occupier, protect the lives of our soldiers on the frontline, and help Ukraine reduce Russia's war potential."

"In the sky and at sea, our drones have proved that Ukrainian power can defeat Russian evil," the President emphasized.

He thanked everyone who produces and supplies drones for the Defense Forces and who trains drone operators.

Zelensky thanks those employingto degrade Russia's war capabilities

Zelenskyy also thanked every soldier who uses drones for their accuracy.

There will be more Ukrainian drones this year, the Head of State assured.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy emphasized the crucial importance of strengthening air defense for the Kharkiv region.