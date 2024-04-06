Mobile Air Defense Team Takes Down Russia's Kalibr Missile Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the latest Russian missile strike in the early hours of Saturday, a mobile fire group managed to shoot down an incoming Kalibr cruise missile.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force Command, Illia Yevlash, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"During the overnight attack by the Russian Federation, their Kalibr missile was shot down by a mobile fire group. This is not the first time when our mobile fire groups perform really efficiently in protecting our sky. Sometimes they employ Stinger-type MANPADS or other models donated to us," Yevlash said.

Hangar catches fire due to falling debris in Kyiv region

Also, the spokesman noted that during the latest attack, Russian missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones were flying in from both the north and south.

He emphasized that the enemy was launching Shaheds with an interval of up to 10 minutes, which was not the first time the Russians applied this tactic.

In addition, Yevlash reported that the Russian military is trying to make use of terrain peculiarities – ravines and gullies – to avoid radar detection.

Death toll of Russian kamikaze drone strike in Kharkiv rises to six

"This time we see that not all Shaheds managed to make it - most were taken down by our air defense units," said a spokesman for the Air Force Command.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile, and 28 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs last night.