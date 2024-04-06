President Of TRNC Ersin Tatar Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic ofNorthern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyevfor establishing a working group for interparliamentary relationswith the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at the Milli Majlis ofAzerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the creation of theworking group for interparliamentary relations would contribute tofurther strengthening relations between the two countries'nations.