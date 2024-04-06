Storm Kathleen Hits UK, Cancelling 140 Flights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 6 (KUNA) -- Storm Kathleen in the UK led to the cancellation of dozens of flights Saturday as the storm brings strong winds and the warmest day of the year.

Approximately 140 flights at UK airports, including Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Belfast City, were cancelled after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind, BBC reported.

It said that rail and ferry services have also been affected in Scotland, adding that the speed of wind reached 120km/h.

Meanwhile, UK Environment Agency affirmed that it issued more than 100 warnings against possible floods in 14 areas highly affected by torrential rains.

The most significant impacts of the storm have been felt in the north-west and south-west of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The vast majority of flights affected were those travelling within the UK and to and from the island of Ireland.

In addition, the storm left tens of thousands of customers without electricity mainly in north-west and south-west of England, in addition to Wales and Northern Ireland, it noted.

In Northern Ireland, trees have fallen in the strong winds. (end)

mrn







MENAFN06042024000071011013ID1108066505