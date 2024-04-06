Kochi Metro Update: Commuters Can Now Buy Tickets On Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, Redbus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi Metro Rail is the second metro service to successfully integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) after Chennai Metro, in a move that has the potential to alter urban transportation completely. Kochi Metro Rail's integration with the ONDC Network's growing mobility platform represents a significant step forward in the transformation of urban transport. By working with KMRL, ONDC hopes to bring innovation to urban mobility by making it easier for commuters to purchase tickets using a variety of network applications.

The variety of buyer apps available on the ONDC Network for ticket purchases ensures more accessibility and convenience for travellers. This implies that commuters can select from a range of platforms, meeting their needs and guaranteeing easy transactions.

Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, and redBus are the four buyer applications on the ONDC Network that commuters may now use to conveniently purchase single journey and return journey tickets for the Kochi Metro. Furthermore, the PhonePe app offers ticket booking as well.

Additionally, the integration promotes digital inclusivity, keeping up with contemporary urban transportation trends and guaranteeing that all residents may take advantage of and benefit from mobility technology improvements.



With Kochi Metro Rail becoming part of the ONDC Network, commuters have additional options and can anticipate a more convenient and easy ride through the busy metropolis.

