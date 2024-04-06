Pipe Transporting Petroleum Products To Tankers Blown Up In Russia Ukraine's Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that a pipeline Russia used to ump petroleum products into tankers for military purposes was blown up in Rostov region.
That's according to the GUR press service, Ukrinform reports.
"In the early hours of Saturday, April 6, in the area of the town of Azov (Rostov region), as a result of the explosion on the pipeline used to pump petroleum products from a local oil depot to tankers in the Azov seaport, the loading of tankers was suspended indefinitely," the GUR emphasized.
Russia utilized this infrastructure for military purposes, to support the war effort against Ukraine, the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 2, the GUR organized a strike targeting a Shahed kamikaze drone factory and an oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan. A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnekamsk refinery, causing a fire.
