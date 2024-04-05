Sonam Wangchuk's Pashmina March: Curbs Imposed In Leh

The decision was taken in the wake of Sonam Wangchuk's planned Pashmina march on April 7.

The District Magistrate Leh, Santosh Sukhdeva, citing reported reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquility in the district, received from Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, said in an order that it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human life should be immediately prevented.

Exercising the powers vested in him under Section 144 of CrPC, 1973, the DM said that there shall be no procession/rally/march etc. taken out by anyone without the prior approval from the District Magistrate Leh, in writing.

“No procession/rally/march etc. shall be taken out by anyone without the prior approval of the District Magistrate, Leh, in writing, No one shall use the vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority, No public gathering, without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed, No one shall make any statements, which has potential to disturb the communal harmony, public tranquility and which may lead to law and order problem in the district, All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model court of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law,” reads the order issued by District Magistrate Leh, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

“As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex-parte. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section-188 of the Indian,” it reads further.

According to another order issued by ADGP Ladakh, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer,“In view of present emergent security scenario in the U.T of Ladakh and inputs received from Superintendent of Police District Leh and other intelligence agencies, there is every apprehension of possibility misuse of Mobile Data (2G,3G,4G, 5G & Public Wi-fi Facilities of 5G) Services by anti-social elements and miscreants to incite/provoke general public through various means of social media posts which may cause and flare up Law & Order situation in the U.T of Ladakh especially in District Leh.”

“Now therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects and inputs, I, Dr. Shiv Darshan Singh-IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Head of Police, U.T Ladakh being as authorized officer to exercise the powers vested under Sub rule (1) of Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public emergency of Public Safety) Rule 2017, am satisfied that it is absolutely necessary to reduce the Mobile Data Services upto 2G, thereby suspending the mobile data of 3G, 4G,5G & Public Wi-fi facilities 5G temporarily in the interest of Maintenance of public Peace, Law & Order in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the order reads further.

“Hence, it is hereby ordered to Scale Down the Internet Speed/Mobile Data Services of 3G, 4G, 5G & Public Wi-fi facilities 5G) to 2G in Leh city (Latitude 34.149722 and longitude 77.575) within the 10 km radius w.e.f 1800 Hrs on 06-04-2024 to 1800 Hrs on 07.04.2024.”

Responding to the order of imposing section 144, Wangchuk hit out at the administration.”PEACEFUL LADAKH IS VERY CONFUSED! After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts... Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sounds more dangerous than anything! PEACE AT ANY COST !!?” he posted on X.

Last month after ending his 21-day hunger strike, the activist announced to carry out a 'border march' on April 7 in the eastern part of the Union territory to highlight ground realities, including alleged encroachments by China. The march will be part of his agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh. in the eastern part of the Union territory to highlight ground realities, including alleged encroachments by China.“We are followers of (Mahatma) Gandhi's Satyagraha. We are demanding the fulfilment of the promises made to us by this (BJP) government through its manifestos which led its candidates to win parliamentary polls (in 2019) and hill council polls in Leh (2020),” he had said.

The climate activist ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution on March 22.

“The first phase of the hunger strike will be followed by a chain hunger strike by women, youths, religious leaders and elders. On April 7, we will launch a march to Changthang (in the east of Leh along the border with China) like Gandhi's Dandi March under the Civil Disobedience Movement,” Wangchuk had stated.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now