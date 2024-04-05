BJP Giving Priority To Social Media Usage During Poll Campaign In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 5 (IANS) Like in the previous elections, the ruling BJP in Tripura is giving priority to the use of social media during election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, Biplab Kumar Deb, on Friday addressed a 'Shankhnad' function attended by scores of IT professionals, social media users, and content creators here.

Deb said the role of social media functionaries has always been vital in conveying the ideals of the BJP and the determination and dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision and mission.

Deb also said in a post on X:“Had a fruitful interaction with IT and social media influencers of Tripura. Glad to see the clarity of thought that these young minds have.”