USA Presidents Are Fundraising

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) USA President Joe Biden recently raised $26 million at his New York political rally with featured guest speakers Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, which was dubbed the most successful political fundraiser in American history.





Not to be outdone, billionaire donors will be asked to shell out more than $800,000 each for a seat at Donald Trump's dinner table this weekend, from Saturday's Palm Beach event at hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson's $110 million Florida home who has already arranged for $33 million and aiming towards $43 million.

The reported $43million figure was largely achieved by Mr. Trump picking up the phone to make“peer-to-peer asks”.

The list of 38 dinner co-chairs signals that Mr. Trump has managed to rally donors who had previously cooled on his political ambitions.Melania Trump, who has been notably absent from her husband's campaign so far, will be attending this weekend's event.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's former political opponents, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy

and Doug Burgum are billed as“special guests”.

Donors can shell out $814,600 for“chairman level” tickets to the“inaugural leadership dinner.” The fee buys guests“dinner seating” at Mr. Trump's table along with a reception, photo opportunity and a personalized copy of Mr. Trump's coffee table book 'Our Journey Together'.

Others can pay $250,000 for a“host committee” ticket, which does not include the opportunity to break bread with the former president.