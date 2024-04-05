Bull's Road Rage In Bengaluru Caught On Camera: Truck Driver's Timely Brake Saves Biker's Life (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an accident near the Mahalakshmi Layout Swimming Pool Junction in Bengaluru, a caparisoned bull, locally known as "Kole Basava", wreaked havoc by charging at a motorcyclist, narrowly avoiding a fatal outcome. The quick thinking of a Canter Truck driver averted a tragedy as CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread shock and concern.

When the woman was with the bull, it suddenly started acting strangely and charged at a motorcyclist going the other way. Then, it ran around chaotically after hitting the biker. The crash threw the motorcyclist close to the Canter Truck's wheels. But the Canter Truck driver quickly hit the brakes, stopping a tragic ending for the biker.

The abrupt alteration in the demeanour of a tranquil bull is truly startling. It proceeded to run about aimlessly following the collision with the biker.

Remarkably, the vigilant Canter Truck driver, displaying exceptional spatial awareness, promptly applied the brakes, preventing what could have been a devastating outcome. The CCTV footage capturing last week's events serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of urban environments and the importance of remaining vigilant on the roads.





