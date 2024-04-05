Statement By Dr. Alexander Caudarella On The Creation Of The Canadian Centre Of Recovery Excellence In Alberta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“On behalf of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), I am pleased to note the Government of Alberta's intention to create the Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence - or CoRE - which will conduct research and evaluate Alberta's government services. As many know, the mental health and substance use landscape in Canada is diverse. Regional and community differences result in community-specific challenges and should lead to evidence-based, community-specific solutions that are informed and delivered by the people who live there.



CCSA looks forward to supporting and collaborating with CoRE. Over our 35 years working at the forefront of substance use health and substance use disorders, we have demonstrated a commitment to partnership and continuous learning. As Canada's national agency mandated to facilitate and contribute to the development and application of knowledge and expertise in the field, our priorities are those of communities in Canada from coast to coast to coast. We have learned that by working with people with lived and living experience, and through meaningful consultations with diverse communities, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, we can collectively set the research priorities that best serve our communities and the health and wellness of those living in Canada.

CoRE will join a group of organizations in Canada serving to address these needs. CCSA remains deeply committed to collaboration as we work together to generate evidence-based research to drive meaningful change.”

