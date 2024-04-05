SP Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination From Khajuraho Cancelled

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency witnessed yet another twist as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Meera Yadav's nomination was cancelled on Friday.

Panna district electoral officer, Suresh Mishra, cancelled Yadav's nomination citing multiple reasons, including the missing signature from a page.

Former MLA Meera Yadav had filed her nomination papers on Thursday.

SP had earlier fielded Manoj Yadav from the Khajuraho seat against Madhya Pradesh BJP president and sitting MP VD Sharma, however, he was replaced by Meera Yadav.

Meera Yadav, who was born in Jhansi and is married to a local SP leader in Khajuraho, started her political career in Madhya Pradesh with SP in Uttar Pradesh. She was elected to the state Assembly as an SP candidate in 2008.

Notably, of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress has vacated one -- Khajuraho for INDIA bloc partner -- Samajwadi Party.

The Khajuraho seat, comprising eight assembly segments -- Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara and Bahoriband -- spanning three districts of Chhatarpur, Panna, and Katni of Bundelkhand region, was once a Congress stronghold.

Congress veteran Vidyavati Chaturvedi was elected as MP from Khajuraho twice (1980 and 1984), while her son and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi was the last Congress MP from this seat in 1999.

BJP leader and former MP CM Uma Bharti also represented Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat four times from 1989 to 1998, and her party has been unbeaten in Khajuraho since 2004.