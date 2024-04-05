First Nations Business Solutions Announces Participation In Prestigious NIHB National Tribal Health Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Woodruff, WI, April 5, 2024 -- First Nations Business Solutions, a leading provider of health and business services tailored exclusively for Indian Country, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming National Indian Health Board (NIHB) National Tribal Health Conference. The conference, renowned for serving American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes in both behavioral and public health sectors, aligns perfectly with First Nations Business Solutions' mission to enhance healthcare and fiscal efficiency within tribal communities.



This year's theme, "Tribal Health Equity on Our Terms," echoes First Nations Business Solutions' dedication to developing and implementing health services that respect and uphold the sovereignty and unique needs of Tribal nations. The event is set to showcase a wide range of crucial topics, including health equity, Indigenous determinants of health, Tribal public health, and much more, through a comprehensive schedule of plenary sessions, workshops, and training opportunities.



First Nations Business Solutions will be featured in the exhibit hall and marketplace, presenting its industry-leading services in collaboration with national healthcare service partners such as Clinic Resource Group, Meridian Health Services, Healthwright Technologies, Remote Care Partners, and Health Enterprises. These strategic joint ventures have been crafted to offer the most effective, cost-efficient healthcare services tailored to the needs of Indian Country, with a focus on transparency and generational impact.



Randy Soulier, the owner of First Nations Business Solutions and an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, emphasizes the importance of this participation: "Our presence at the NIHB National Tribal Health Conference represents a significant opportunity to highlight the innovative healthcare solutions we've developed in partnership with some of the nation's leading healthcare service providers. We're not just presenting services; we're showcasing a commitment to the health and prosperity of current and future generations in Indian Country."



Attendees are invited to visit the First Nations Business Solutions booth to explore a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the unique challenges faced by Tribal health systems. These include full-range telehealth services, the CMAT Advantage for enhanced assessment for chronic disease markers, full service mobile CKD, onsite/near site clinics, and so much more.



The conference also provides a platform for meaningful engagement, allowing First Nations Business Solutions to further its mission of fostering relationships built on patience, transparency, consultative and collaborative efforts.



For more information about the NIHB National Tribal Health Conference, please visit Home - National Tribal Health Conference 2024 (cvent)



About First Nations Business Solutions:

First Nations Business Solutions was created to serve the unique needs of Indian Country, offering turnkey solutions across healthcare and business sectors. With a focus on efficiency, fiscal management, and maximum positive impact, First Nations Business Solutions stands as a beacon of innovation and support for Tribal communities across the United States.

