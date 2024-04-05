Home-Cooked Thali Prices Fluctuate: Vegetarian Thali Up 7%, Non-Vegetarian Thali Down 7%: CRISIL

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali rose by 7 per cent to Rs 27.3 in March 2024 compared to Rs 25.5 in March 2023, as per a report released on Thursday. Conversely, the price of a 'non-vegetarian' thali decreased by 7 per cent to Rs 54.9 from Rs 59.2 during the same period, according to a report by CRISIL, a rating agency.

While both thalis include roti, onion, tomato, potato, rice, dal, curd, and salad, the non-vegetarian variant substitutes dal with chicken (broiler).

Month Veg Thali (in Rs) Non-Veg Thali (in Rs) March 2023 25.5 59.2 April 2023 25.4 58.9 May 2023 25.5 59.9 June 2023 26.7 60.5 July 2023 34.1 67.8 August 2023 34 67.5 September 2023 28.1 60.7 October 2023 27.7 58.6 November 2023 30.5 60.4 December 2023 29.7 56.4 January 2024 28 52 February 2024 27.4 54 March 2024 27.3 54.9

CRISIL's Roti Rice Rate report calculates the average cost of a home-cooked thali based on input prices across North, South, East, and West India. The increase in the cost of a vegetarian thali was attributed to a 40 per cent rise in onion prices, a 36 per cent increase in tomato prices, and a 22 per cent surge in potato prices compared to the previous year.

Low supplies of onions and potatoes, combined with a low base last fiscal, contributed to the rise in tomato prices. Furthermore, rice prices saw a 14 per cent increase, and pulses experienced a 22 per cent surge due to low supplies.



In March, the price of a vegetarian thali decreased by one per cent compared to February (Rs 27.4) as tomato prices declined by 2 per cent. Conversely, a non-vegetarian thali became cheaper in March year-on-year due to a 16 per cent decline in broiler prices.

Pushan Sharma, Director of Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, noted a divergence in the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food plates over the past five months.



While the cost of the vegetarian plate increased year-on-year, the non-vegetarian plate became cheaper, primarily due to falling broiler chicken prices resulting from excess supply.

In contrast, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali rose by 2 per cent in March compared to February due to a 5 per cent increase in broiler prices. Sharma also suggested that wheat prices may decrease with the arrival of fresh harvest in the market, while tomato prices are expected to remain stable.



However, onion prices could witness a near-term increase as the rabi harvest is anticipated to be 20 per cent lower, potentially leading to an increase in thali prices in the future.