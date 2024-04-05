               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

High Time For Real US-Japan Defense Cooperation


4/5/2024 1:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Financial Times recently reported that when US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet in April they will announce a plan to restructure the relationship between US and Japanese forces in Japan.

The objective is to make for more effective operational planning and exercises – with an eye to better handle the threat from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Such articles produce a flurry of excitement, if not hope, as the basic idea is a good one and decades overdue.

Despite a six-decade-old defense relationship, US and Japanese forces (except for the two navies and the area of missile defense) still can't work together very well and would be hard-pressed to fight a joint war, including in the event Taiwan is attacked by China.

Together, US and Japanese forces are less than the sum of their parts.

So, talk of a restructuring conjures up images of finally having a joint headquarters in Japan where American and Japanese officers get on with the business of defending Japan. Such an HQ could coordinate training, exercises and patrols as well as plan and do what's necessary for peacetime and wartime operations.

You mean there isn't such a headquarters? No, there isn't. And this really is a prerequisite for any sort of serious Japan-US defense strategy. Otherwise, everything is done on a haphazard ad hoc basis.

Is this about to be solved? Read the Financial Times article a few times and the excitement wears off.

It seems the idea is to rejigger US Forces Japan by installing a four-star general in command (currently it's a three-star) and letting it plan some exercises and share more information with the new Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) joint operational headquarters set to come on-line next year.

But, for the foreseeable future, the ultimate“command” of all US forces in Japan will remain in Hawaii at US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters.

The article does suggest that some thought will be given to a more effective operational tie-up with the JSDF sometime in the future.

But, for now, nothing reported in the Financial Times piece will do much, if anything, to improve the ability of US and Japanese forces to operate together – and, if push comes to shove, to fight together.

MENAFN05042024000159011032ID1108062039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search