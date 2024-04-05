Qatarenergy LNG Hosts Annual Safety Day 2024 With Record Attendance And Industry Recognition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG recently concluded its annual Safety Day 2024 events with resounding success and a strong ongoing commitment to safety excellence.

With representation from numerous departments, a series of events was organised across multiple sites, drawing over 60,000 visitors and garnering praise from stakeholders and industry peers.

Activities featured an array of innovative technologies, including virtual reality AI simulations, live demonstrations, and interactive activities.

The events were held at QatarEnergy LNG's Doha headquarters and various sites managed by the company's Operations and Major Projects teams within Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The annual event focuses attention on QatarEnergy LNG's vital commitment to rigorous health and safety requirements to keep its people safe every day.

It is also an excellent opportunity to bring shareholders and external agencies together as one team to recognize collective achievements, knowledge, and expertise.

Commenting on the success of the event, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, commended the collective efforts in prioritising safety across operations, stating,“Safety Day is a unique recognition of our achievements in safety. Our success in fostering an Incident and Injury Free culture is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and dedication of our entire team.”

Safety Day represents QatarEnergy LNG's continuous pursuit of safety excellence.

The collaborative engagement within the company and with external stakeholders underscores its shared commitment to safeguarding lives and to setting new industry benchmarks in safety.