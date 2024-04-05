Ukrainian Engineers Develop Wardog Reconnaissance Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The WarDog reconnaissance drone, developed by participants in the Brave1 defense tech cluster, is already being used in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv sectors of the frontline.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian engineers have developed the WarDog reconnaissance drone. The drone can conduct reconnaissance in difficult terrain and under the influence of enemy EW," he wrote.

The drone is stable in strong wind, and this helps have a clearer picture. Thanks to such feedback from the military, the developers improved the functionality of the UAV so that the "vision of artillery" could be even sharper.

According to Fedorov, the drone is already being actively contracted as part of the Army of Drones project. Unmanned aerial vehicles successfully perform combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv sectors. The WarDog was also tested near Kramatorsk when it operated amid GPS signal suppression at an altitude of over 50 meters.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram