Lal Ded Hospital Gets J&K Bank ATM

The ATM was inaugurated by the Principal of Government Medical College & Associated Hospitals Dr. Iffat Hassan in presence of Medical Superintendent LD Hospital Dr Mohammad Muzaffar Jan, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Shabir Ahmad amid a good gathering of valuable customers besides other officials of the Bank and the Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Iffat Hassan thanked the Bank for providing hi-tech banking facility at the hospital, saying,“The facility will not only help the patients and their attendants in times of emergency but will also meet the banking needs of the medical staff and other visitors to the hospital round the clock.”

She commended the Bank for its proactive approach in collaborating with public institutions and facilitating banking access for all.

Reiterating the Bank's commitment to serve people, Zonal Head said,“placement of this ATM within the premises of LD Hospital underscores our commitment to serve the patients and their families, who can now access essential banking services conveniently and round the clock in the hospital itself. Moreover, medical professionals and hospital staff can also benefit from seamless banking facilities right at their workplace.”

Hailing the Bank's efforts, people present on the occasion also expressed their gratitude to the Bank's management for the much-needed facility.

