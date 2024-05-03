President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Republic Of Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sentcongratulatory letter to Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations and bestwishes to you and, through you, to all your people on behalf ofmyself and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 3,Constitution Day.

We are pleased with the current level of relations betweenAzerbaijan and Poland, which are founded on traditions offriendship and mutual respect. Our rapidly developing cooperationin economy, transportation, culture, and other areas serves theinterests of both our countries and our people.

We highly value Poland's position, as a member state of theEuropean Union and as an initiator of the Eastern Partnershipprogram, which contributes to shaping the EU's policy aimed atfostering regional cooperation that spans the entire SouthCaucasus.

I am confident that we will continue our joint effortsconsistently to realize the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Polandrelations, to expand the scope of our cooperation, and to infuse itwith new content.

On this holiday, I wish you robust health, happiness, andsuccess in your endeavors, and I wish the friendly people of Polandconstant peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 May 2024"