Ukrenergo Saves Half Of Its Substation Equipment Through Passive Protection Kudrytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo National Power Company will continue to develop passive protection systems for its substations, as they saved at least half of the company's equipment during Russia's latest massive attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The protection has proved itself. At least half of objects were saved from destruction during that series of attacks,” Kudrytskyi told.

Ukrenergo is planning to further expand passive protection systems.

“It is not a one-time process, and it is not quick. These are huge structures, and their arrangement requires huge financial and human resources,” Kudrytskyi explained.

In his words, the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border does not have a critical effect on Ukrenergo's equipment supplies.

“I will not speak for all colleagues from the energy sector; I will speak for Ukrenergo only. Our contracts are mostly fulfilled without border delays,” Kudrytskyi noted.

According to him, following Russia's recent series of massive attacks, Ukrenergo increased the volume of its orders to compensate for the equipment damaged by enemy strikes. The company is able to consistently and rhythmically replenish its stocks in order to carry out restoration works.

A reminder that Russia has resumed massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since March 22, 2024. Enemy missiles and drones caused damage to thermal power plants, high-voltage substations, and Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).