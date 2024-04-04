IWBI And The Instant Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Spur Health Leadership In Coworking And Flexible Workspaces

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK and LONDON, April 4, 2024 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on advancing healthy buildings, organizations and communities, and The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace, announced today a strategic partnership to spur health and well-being practices in coworking and flexible workspaces. The partnership will encompass a range of joint efforts aimed at elevating health, including opportunities to advance innovative solutions to better support people-first spaces for all users of coworking and flexible workspaces.

“We are excited to be joining forces with The Instant Group,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI. “This is an organization with an established track record of inspiring ingenuity, especially in the ways it supports the coworking and flexible workspaces on its digital marketplace, which is the largest in the world. As more and more organizations embrace the outsized role workspaces have on health, this presents a tremendous opportunity to elevate the well-being of the thousands of people who use these flexible spaces every day.”

Healthy workspaces, once considered a nice-to-have, have become a must-have in real estate, especially in coworking and flexible workspaces. A growing body of research shows that evidence-based health interventions help support workplace satisfaction, comfort and productivity, while also helping organizations better attract and retain talent. In addition, the extensive research behind the business case for healthy buildings shows that these strategies help drive several economic benefits, including higher rents and longer lease terms.

“Companies that optimize their spaces for health and well-being are transforming their workforce into an even greater asset and developing happier, more productive employees,” said Sam Pickering, Executive Director, Sustainability at The Instant Group. “IWBI has unmatched expertise and experience, and we find them a valuable partner in providing best-in-class health guidance to people, companies, and providers. This collaboration is also a logical follow-up to our Sustainability Index , which launched in 2023 to ensure quality data on building performance and helping operators and occupiers track and report on their performance.”

Next month at the WELL Conference from May 7-9 in Long Beach, CA, IWBI and Instant will also shine a light on several coworking organizations that are leading by example in workplace health and well-being. For more information, please contact ... .

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote health and well-being for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here .

About The Instant Group:

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 600 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover, and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Mexico City, and Sydney.

