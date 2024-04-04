The CGF Launches Net Zero Leadership Team To Spearhead Industry-Wide Climate Action

(MENAFN- 3BL) PARIS, April 4, 2024 /3BL/ - The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has announced the leadership team for its Net Zero Coalition of Action (“the Coalition”), a CEO led initiative set to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the consumer goods industry.

The Coalition will be led by Nina Jönsson, President & CEO, ICA Gruppen, Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group, and Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO, Danone at the CGF Board level, with a Steering Committee co-chaired by Grant Sprick, Vice President, Climate & Environment at Ahold Delhaize, and Archana Jagannathan, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo Europe, and Rebecca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer at Unilever.

Following a landmark decision in June 2023 at the CGF's Global Summit in Kyoto, the creation of a ninth Coalition of Action aims to boost the industry's internal capabilities for achieving Net Zero, enhancing monitoring and reporting of progress.

The CGF's commitment to driving sustainability is further evidenced by its role as an official accelerator for the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign since 2021. This initiative has increased member engagement in carbon reduction with over 60 CGF members committing to halve their emissions by 2030 and aiming for net-zero by 2050.

The new Coalition seeks to foster greater collaboration across the existing eight Coalitions and with the broader Race to Zero network, ensuring a comprehensive and united front in the fight against climate change.

“Through robust climate action and nature preservation roadmap, the consumer good industry has the power to lead the transition towards a healthy and low carbon economy. The Net Zero Coalition is a unique opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to align and accelerate decarbonization efforts, acting as a catalyst for shared experiences, closer collaboration, and ultimately greater impact for our consumers” said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, Danone

“As a leading pan-Asian retailer, we are proud to be part of the Net Zero Coalition of Action, an initiative that demonstrates our commitment to a sustainable future. By joining forces with industry leaders and collaborating across the Coalitions and the Race to Zero network, we are taking a unified approach to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the consumer goods industry. We believe that being part of the solution is crucial and together, we can make a significant impact and pave the way towards a more sustainable world for our customers, communities, and businesses." said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer, DFI Retail Group

“We must all take responsibility for significantly reducing the climate impact of the production and consumption of our goods and services, for the sake of future generations and to future-proof our businesses. A prerequisite for success is increased collaboration, and here the Net Zero Coalition can play a key role in the consumer goods industry.” said Nina Jönsson, President & CEO, ICA

Alongside the Co-Sponsors and Co-Chair companies, other CGF members who have signed up to the Coalition ahead of its official launch are:



Bel Group

Develey

Essity

General Mills

Grupo Bimbo

Haleon

JDE

Kellanova

L'Oreal

Migros Ticaret Mondelēz International

