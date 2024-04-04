Black & Veatch Moves The Starting Line In Industrial Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 4, 2024 /3BL/ – Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and consulting leader, is revolutionizing industrial cybersecurity by moving the starting line to the beginning of asset development.

Black & Veatch's industrial cybersecurity practice begins with integrating cyber into the engineering, design and construction of assets, following through on its belief that cybersecurity is better built-in, rather than bolted-on. Post-delivery, Black & Veatch designs, builds and runs cybersecurity programs that keep assets up and running safely throughout their lifecycles.

"Our experience in designing and building critical infrastructure assets makes us the logical choice to help our clients build resiliency to protect such assets against cyberattacks," Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar said. "In today's world, cyber resiliency must be built-in and maintained from the ground up."

Utilities, cities, governments and enterprises own and operate some of the world's most critical and vulnerable infrastructure systems, which in the face of new, evolving vulnerabilities demand greater protection. Black & Veatch establishes operational safety and security in critical infrastructure projects from concept through the lifecycle, by implementing its“security-by-design” methodology.

“Cyber attackers are bringing the fight to our clients' home fields,” said Ian Bramson, vice president of Black & Veatch's global industrial cybersecurity practice.“They are infiltrating the equipment, networks and devices that run operations. With a strong cyber program, our clients can build a home-field advantage. Who better to help our clients build a home-field advantage than the people who built the field?”

Black & Veatch's industrial cybersecurity practice, launched earlier this year, offers a full suite of services, including cybersecurity assessments, design and implementation of cybersecurity solutions, regulatory compliance and risk management, and incident response planning and execution. The company's cyber experts work closely with clients to understand their unique risks, develop a customized cyber strategy, and implement and maintain effective programs.

"Given the significant danger that these threats pose to public and environmental safety, project site safety and business uptime, asset owners must prioritize measures to mitigate these threats effectively," Azar said.

