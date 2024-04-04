'Take Care Of Their Safety, Well-Being': India Tells Israel After First Batch Of Workers Leave Under G2G Agreement

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Stressing that the safety of Indian workers is important for New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday asked the Israeli authorities to do their best for the well-being of the first batch of workers from India who have left for Tel Aviv under the government-to-government (G2G) agreement the weekly presser, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,“For us, their safety is very important. We have urged the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of their safety and well-being, which is of prime importance.”“Around 18,000 Indian workers are in Israel,” the spokesperson said, adding that“the Indian Embassy in Israel is constantly in touch with them for their safety” as it is a major concern.
Also Read | India asks Tesla to cough up EV plant investment plan, 'the ball is in their court as...'\"The first batch of people under the G2G agreement have gone to Israel,\" Jaiswal added the advisory for Indian nationals living in the border areas of Israel, Jaiswal reaffirmed that the Indian government has urged the Israeli authorities to take the safety of Indian nationals very seriously and do whatever is required for that.“We have a large number of Indian nationals who are presently in Israel. We have urged the Israelis, and Israeli authorities to take the safety of our people very seriously and to do whatever is required,” he said Read | Lok Sabha Elections: Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi?Last month, India issued an advisory for its nationals living in the border areas of Israel to relocate to safer areas within the country due to prevailing situations.\"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,\" the Indian Embassy in Israel said in an official statement Read | NSE waiting for SEBI approval to launch IPO: CEO Ashish ChauhanIt may be noted that the finance ministry has set up NSDC, a public limited company under the public-private partnership model, to provide skill development and vocational training to Indian workers. The NSDC has been part of events held in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to interview and screen people wishing to work in Israel.
