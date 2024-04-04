IPL 2024: Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Hugging Rishabh Pant After KKR's Win Over DC Breaks The Internet (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rishabh Pant's valiant half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have ended in disappointment, but his explosive assault on Venkatesh Iyer left spectators in awe as the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper plundered 28 runs off a single over.

Tasked with chasing down KKR's imposing total of 272 for 7 in their IPL 2024 clash on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, Delhi's batting line-up crumbled within the Powerplay, leaving Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (54) to not only stem the collapse but also mount a fightback.

The duo showcased resilience, crafting gritty half-centuries while forging a crucial 93-run partnership. Yet, their efforts fell short as DC suffered a crushing 106-run defeat, while KKR maintained their unbeaten streak, having clinched victory in all three of their matches.

In the 12th over, delivered by Iyer, Pant unleashed a barrage of boundaries, smashing four fours and two sixes in a breathtaking display. One particular shot, a no-look six over deep fine-leg, caught the attention of KKR's co-owner and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who rose to his feet in applause.

Following the conclusion of the match, Shah Rukh descended to the ground to extend his greetings to the Delhi Capitals' players. Among them, he shared a heartfelt embrace with Rishabh Pant, encapsulating the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie amidst the competitive arena.

Following the defeat, Pant said in the post-match presentation, "Our bowlers were all over the place. We just didn't turn up on the day. Today was one of those days."

"As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target," he added.

Sunil Narine, who blazed his way to 85 off just 39 balls, received a reprieve when Rishabh Pant hesitated in calling for the Decision Review System (DRS) after an outside edge by the West Indian early in the game.

"I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, couldn't see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. But there are some things you can control, some things you can't," said Pant.

Axar Patel, the sole spinner in the DC lineup, delivered just one over, conceding 18 runs in the process.

"See the thought process was that we didn't want to use spinners but our fast bowlers were going through the motions. I think it is time for reflections as an individual. We need to learn from these mistakes and come out positive in the next match."

Pant, who is coming off a long layoff, himself looked in fine touch as he scored his second consecutive fifty.

"Doing fine. Getting out there. Enjoying every day but cricket has its own ups and downs," he said.