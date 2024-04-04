Nurses Scramble To Protect Newborns During Taiwan Earthquake; Heartwarming Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of a powerful earthquake that rattled Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, a heartening display of courage and professionalism emerged from the healthcare sector. Footage captured during the seismic event depicts nurses at various hospitals and care homes swiftly springing into action to safeguard the most vulnerable: newborn babies.

In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, nurses at a Taipei hospital can be seen mobilizing with remarkable efficiency as the ground trembles beneath them.

Despite the chaos, these dedicated healthcare workers waste no time in relocating newborns to the center of rooms and securing their cribs, ensuring their safety amidst the tumultuous shaking. With calm determination, approximately three nurses attend to around ten infants, demonstrating both their training and their commitment to their young charges.

Similarly, the Li Postpartum Care Home in Hsinchu posted footage showcasing their nurses' proactive response to the earthquake. In adherence to established protocols, the nurses swiftly move cribs away from windows and cupboards, stabilizing them to prevent any potential harm to the babies under their care. This swift and decisive action underscores the importance of preparedness and training in mitigating the impact of natural disasters on vulnerable populations.

The response from netizens was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing admiration for the nurses' professionalism and composure under pressure. Comments on the care home's post praised the nurses for their dedication and selflessness, recognizing the risks they willingly undertake to ensure the safety and well-being of the newborns entrusted to them.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.2, struck Taiwan's east coast shortly before 8 am local time on Wednesday, sending shockwaves throughout the region. Tragically, the aftermath of the strongest earthquake in 25 years has seen a rising death toll, with nine fatalities reported by Thursday, along with over 1,000 individuals injured.

The resilience and quick thinking demonstrated by healthcare professionals in the face of such adversity serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to their unwavering commitment to their patients' welfare.

As Taiwan grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, the actions of these nurses stand as a poignant reminder of the courage and compassion that define the healthcare profession. Their dedication in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to us all, highlighting the importance of preparedness, teamwork, and unwavering dedication to those in need.