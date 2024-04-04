Global Plastic Materials And Resins Market Predicted To Reach $998.8 Billion In 2024 With Robust Growth Continued To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Material and Resins Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



Projected Market Growth

The global plastic materials and resins market has demonstrated a significant growth trajectory, expanding from a substantial value of $898.26 billion in 2023. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%, it is set to ascend to an estimated $998.8 billion by the year 2024. This notable increase is largely attributed to the escalating demands across various sectors including industrial packaging, automotive, and construction. The following period historical period anticipates continued growth, propelling the market to reach an impressive $1498.73 billion by 2028, courtesy of an unwavering CAGR of 10.7%.

Market Drivers and Innovations

Industry growth is anticipated to be spurred by a suite of advancements in the packaging sector. High-impact introductions such as smart packaging solutions leveraging CO2RE foaming technologies, and the integration of big data and IoT are set to play pivotal roles. Consumer-centric improvements such as resealable packaging, simpler opening mechanisms, stand-up pouches, and compact servings are enhancing user experience and loyalty, ultimately driving market dynamics. The marked emergence of eco-friendly biodegradable plastics is yet another sector drawing interest, as they are engineered to decompose naturally with the aid of microorganisms, thus aligning with the pressing global sustainability mandates. Parallel to such developments, the surge in electric vehicle (EV) popularity is ushering the plastic material and resin market into new realms of industrial growth. EVs necessitate lightweight, durable plastics for various applications, thus providing a potent stimulus to the market. Such trends are mirrored in the United States, where hefty EV registration numbers signal a robust demand for advanced plastic materials and resins in the automotive sector.

High-Performance Plastic Breakthroughs

Recent strides within the industry have yielded innovative high-performance plastics, smart polymers notable for their responsive nature to environmental fluctuations. These advancements deliver high electrical conductivity, stability, and resistance to a variety of physical stresses, finding broad applications across medical, electronics, packaging, automotive, and aerospace sectors. Additionally, industry players continue pursuing sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-derived products, with developments like seaweed resin setting a new bar for environmental responsibility in the materials sector.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific has been identified as the market leader in the plastic material and resins sector as of the year 2023, with North America closely trailing as the second-largest contributor. The comprehensive coverage extends across a multitude of regions including the Middle East and Africa, solidifying the industry's global impact. The market comprises an extensive range of products that serve as a testament to the versatility of plastic materials and resins. The spectrum includes commonly recognized polypropylene and high-density polyethylene to specialty materials for diverse industrial applications. The end-user base is equally vast, branching into chemical, electronics, food, pharmaceuticals, and a host of other significant industries.

Market Outlook Overview

The insights shared offer a lucid perspective on the current standing and the prospective horizon of the plastic material and resins industry. Poised for continuous advancements and holding pivotal importance in a multitude of sectors, the market is set on a robust growth path, indicative of the significant role it plays in the global economy.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $998.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1498.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Total SE

Ineos AG

Lotte Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Huntsman International LLC

Westlake Chemical Corp

Dow

Nolato

Sintex Industries Ltd (India)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc)

Zamil Plastic Industries Ltd

Sealed Air Corp.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Northern Vinyl Supplies

Australian Vinyls Corporation (Australia)

Plastral (Australia)

Dagu Chemical Co. Ltd.

China Petrochemical Corporation

ENPI Group

SPREA MISR

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (China)

Yabang Investment Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Zhenjiang Chimei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sanmu Group

DuPont

Cosmoplast

ExxonMobil

Sunstar Engineering Italy S.R.L.

Shanghai Huayi (Group)

Awgifts Europe

Ncs Resins (Pty) Ltd

Are Plastocure cc

Celanese Corp.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (India)

Soltex Group

Braskem

Horizon Plastics International

Qatar Petrochemical Company

Kkalpana Industries India Ltd

Chevron Phillips

Formulated Resins Ltd

Flowcrete South Africa

Glezco Plasticos

Messe Brasil

Plastic OJSC

Rosti Poland Sp.

BÜFA Composite Systems

VIP Industries Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Graham Packaging Company

China National Petroleum Corporation

GAP Polymers

Black Horse Plastic Products

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company

Sichuan Jinlu Group Co. Ltd.

LG Chemical

INEOS Group

SA de CV

TCR Plastics

Berry Global Group Inc.

Matsui Technologies India Ltd

RESITEC PRODUCTION SA

Osterman's Latin American Polymers

POLYNT SPA

Amcor Plc

Xinghua Xinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd.

Johannes H. Andress GMBH & CO. KG

Brovary Plastic Plant

Eastman Chemical Company

Geeta Plastic Products

Advanced Polymer Trading FZC (APT)

Arabian Plastic Industrial Company Limited

Saudi Aramco

HEKRO PET

PolyOne Corporation

Reliance Industries Ltd Borealis Group

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Plastic Material and Resins Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900