Elevate Eid Celebrations And Family Gatherings With LG's Enhanced Picture Quality And Smart Functionality TV's

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Eid is a time of togetherness, celebration, and joyous gatherings with family and loved ones. This Eid, LG Electronics (LG) accompanies you with a groundbreaking television experience that brings families closer together, enhancing the joy of the festive season.

LG's TVs offering is designed to revolutionize the way we enjoy entertainment at home. With advanced wireless technology, viewers can immerse themselves in their favorite shows without the clutter of cables, enjoying a truly hassle-free viewing experience.

LG OLED Evo M3 features a power cable connection to both the screen and the Zero Connect Box, ensuring seamless connectivity without any compromise on performance.

One of the standout features of this TV is its enhanced picture quality and functionality powered by the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. This ensures crisp, clear visuals that bring every scene to life, making it the perfect choice for enjoying Eid specials and cherished family gatherings. The Brightness Booster Max guarantees bright and bold visuals, creating an immersive viewing experience that brings families closer together during this joyous occasion.

In addition to its stunning visuals, the OLED Evo M3 offers a sleek design with LG's One Wall Design, with nearly zero gap wall mount. This seamless integration ensures that the TV becomes an elegant centerpiece, enhancing the ambiance of Eid celebrations and family get-togethers.

But the LG OLED Evo M3 is more than just a TV – it's your gateway to a world of personalized entertainment and productivity. Powered by webOS 23, explore a vast array of content with built-in streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube, along with three months of complimentary Apple TV+ where you can watch Emmy award-winning shows, documentaries, and limited series, like Ted Lasso, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and Blackbird.

Smart functionality is at the heart of this TV, featuring ThinQ AI, WebOS, and Hands-Free Voice Recognition for effortless control and navigation. viewers can enjoy truly immersive entertainment, whether it's watching movies, playing games, or streaming their favorite content.

With LG's TV innovation, the aim is to redefine the viewing experience for families this Eid. Advanced wireless technology, coupled with enhanced picture quality and smart functionality, ensures that families can enjoy their favorite shows together, creating lasting memories during this special time.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company:

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal.